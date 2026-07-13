Kraken adds USDT0 and USDC.e support on Arbitrum network for cheaper transfers

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Kraken enabled Arbitrum stablecoin rails. USDT0 and USDC.e listings are live on the exchange.

Kraken now supports deposits and withdrawals for USDT0 and USDC.e on Arbitrum, widening stablecoin flows beyond Ethereum mainnet. Source: Kraken announcement.

What happened: Kraken listed USDT0 and USDC.e tied to Arbitrum

Where it matters: Layer-2 routes now available alongside Ethereum (ETH) mainnet

Why users care: additional on-chain paths for deposits and withdrawals

These tickers represent bridged stablecoins on Arbitrum: USDT0 relates to USDT. USDC.e relates to USDC. Details and status are on Kraken.