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Machi Big Brother Sells BAYC NFTs to Protect Leveraged ETH Position

**Machi Big Brother Sells BAYC NFTs to Cover Leveraged ETH Positions**

On-chain data shows Machi Big Brother liquidating BAYC-related assets to defend leveraged ETH exposure on Hyperliquid.

The recorded sales were linked to ETH long positions, with wallet activity and NFT trades visible through OpenSea and Blur logs. Liquidity in the market remains thin, Bitcoin sits near critical support, and traders are closely watching wallet flows, derivatives positioning, and ecosystem updates for signals.

The setup underlines how quickly margin stress can appear on-chain. Public data — from Etherscan to Hyperliquid position records — shows only measurable transactions, avoiding speculative claims about personal finances or intentions.

In current market conditions, verified signals matter. This case adds to narrative focus on:

Wallet routes and NFT market activity

Funding rates and leveraged positioning

Trend support levels and moving averages

Institutional flows and official disclosures

Next validation step: match NFT trade records with live position data to confirm leverage defense dynamics. Metrics can change rapidly, so checks are needed before treating this as a confirmed market move.