MoneyGram joins Solana as validator to support payments network

**MoneyGram Becomes Solana Validator**

MoneyGram has joined Solana as a validator, moving from an application user to an active player in the network’s infrastructure.

The company says this strengthens its commitment to blockchain operations. Validators process transactions and support network security. For Solana, the step reinforces its push toward institutional-grade payment rails and high-speed settlement systems.

Remittance firms like MoneyGram are testing faster cross-border payment networks to cut costs and operational friction. This fits Solana’s effort to shake off its retail-only image and focus on payments, stablecoins, and enterprise adoption.

In current market context, Bitcoin and Ethereum remain driven by macro flows and ETFs. Altcoins are judged on real usage and liquidity. The SOL price reaction may be muted now, but institutional participation shifts the long-term setup.

Source: PR Newswire