Strategy reports $8.2B loss as Bitcoin hovers near $64,000

Bearish

Bitcoin trades near $63,900, up 0.4% over 24 hours, while markets assess Strategy’s Q2 2026 results showing an $8.2 billion loss driven by unrealized BTC losses. The firm reported that bitcoin’s quarter-end price was more than 40% lower year-over-year. Strategy increased its holdings by 11% during Q2 to a peak of 846,000 BTC, then began selective sales. Its latest 8-K lists 843,775 BTC. CEO Phong Le said the company reduced convertible debt by 18% to $6.7 billion and raised USD reserves by 12% to $2.4 billion, prioritizing balance-sheet resilience. Strategy has paused BTC purchases for five consecutive weeks, removing a visible demand source.

Price levels and structure

Bitcoin trades within a tight intraday band between $63,986 and $65,372, indicating consolidation. Key levels:

Support: $60,000 as the primary floor. A prior low near $59,100 is an early warning level. Below $60,000, demand appears between $57,500 and $55,000.

Resistance: $64,500–$65,000 as immediate overhead supply. A sustained close above this band is needed to validate recovery. The $71,000–$72,000 zone marks the top of the broader consolidation range.

Bitcoin trades below key moving averages. A Coinbase Institutional–Glassnode report states that post-Q4 deleveraging has shifted bitcoin toward a macro-driven, lower-liquidation regime, which can dampen both sharp selloffs and sharp squeezes.

Scenarios to monitor

Bull: Hold $60,000, close above $65,000, and retest $71,000 with stronger ETF inflows.

Base: Continue consolidating between $62,000 and $65,000 for two to three weeks as macro data and Federal Reserve communication set direction.

Bear/invalidation: Close below $59,100 opens $57,500 and undermines the recovery case. RSI has rebounded from an extreme near 15.5, which has preceded 30–50% rallies historically, but outcomes vary by cycle.

Market context and alternative narratives

Spot holders face a capped upside near current market capitalization without a clear macro catalyst. Strategy’s shift toward defense reduces incremental institutional demand. Early-stage infrastructure projects are drawing attention as alternative risk plays.

One highlighted project is Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), presented as a Bitcoin Layer 2 integrating the Solana Virtual Machine to address finality speed, fees, and programmability. The team reports $32,989,191.79 raised at a presale price of $0.0136839 with staking available. Claimed features include a Decentralized Canonical Bridge for BTC transfers and sub-second execution.