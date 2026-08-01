Bitcoin and Ethereum rise as dominance dips and altcoin rotation starts

Neutral

Bitcoin and Ethereum ticked higher into July 31 as a slight decline in their market dominance indicated tentative rotation into selected altcoins. Price moves: Bitcoin up 0.29% to about $64,145.86; Ethereum near $1,890–$1,920 after a brief dip below $1,900. The dominance slip is insufficient to classify the move as a broad altseason. Traders appear to be filtering for relative strength, specific narratives, and identifiable catalysts while keeping BTC and ETH as core holdings.

Key Points

Bitcoin: about $64,145 on July 31, modest gain supports risk appetite.

Ethereum: around $1,900 after a quick drop and recovery; focus extends to ETH ecosystem health.

Dominance: slight declines in BTC and ETH suggest selective altcoin interest, not a full rotation.

Rotation Dynamics

Capital typically rotates in stages: large caps first, then higher-quality altcoins, then more speculative assets. These phases can be brief or fade quickly. Current signals show BTC and ETH retaining leadership while some capital seeks short-term setups elsewhere, even as BTC and ETH rise.

Bitcoin’s Market Role

Bitcoin sets risk conditions. Stable or gently rising BTC often enables flows into large-cap altcoins such as Ethereum, Solana, XRP, BNB, Chainlink, and others. A sharp BTC drop usually suppresses altcoin appetite. Around $64,000, BTC’s strength supports confidence without monopolizing flows, enabling selective alt bids.

Ethereum’s Ecosystem Lens

ETH remains the leading smart-contract asset, with investor attention on Layer 2 activity, ETF flows, stablecoins, DeFi revenues, mainnet fees, and competition from faster chains. When ETH stabilizes near $1,900, traders assess whether the broader ETH stack—Uniswap, Aave, ENS, Layer 2s, liquid staking, and infrastructure tokens—attracts capital. Spillovers are inconsistent: ETH and DeFi tokens can decouple.

Selective Altcoin Interest

Compared with earlier cycles, liquidity is thinner and investors scrutinize token unlocks, revenues, emissions, governance, legal risk, and usage. Rotation tends to favor clearer narratives and catalysts: real-world assets, stablecoin infrastructure, DeFi fee switches, AI compute, exchange-linked tokens, and major ecosystem upgrades.

Dominance As A Signal

Monitoring dominance complements price:

Rising BTC and ETH with falling dominance: broader participation likely.

Rebounding dominance: altcoin strength may fade.

BTC downside: most altcoins likely struggle regardless of individual setups.

Current read: cautious optimism. BTC and ETH stability supports risk, with signs of selective rotation but no confirmation of altseason. Traders are exploring opportunities beyond the top two assets while maintaining exposure to them.

Sources: public market data on July 31 and CoinMarketCap. Edited by Samuel Rae.