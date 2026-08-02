Ripple’s Garlinghouse to lead Wyoming crypto symposium amid CLARITY debate

Neutral

SALT announced that Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse will headline the third annual Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, an invitation-only event for approximately 500 investors, builders, and policymakers. The symposium is co-hosted by SALT and Kraken at the Four Seasons Resort in Jackson Hole on August 17–20. Ripple is a named sponsor at the Grand Teton tier alongside Galaxy, Clear Street, and Multicoin Capital, indicating financial backing in addition to Garlinghouse’s headline role.

📢 Speaker Announcement for the 2026 Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, August 17-20: @bgarlinghouse, CEO of @Ripple Full agenda now available for Year 3 of the Jackson Hole event: https://t.co/Zx8CAZUtyd pic.twitter.com/6xcHKqWUI1 — SALT (@SALTConference) July 29, 2026

Context for XRP: price at $1.06, down 2% over 24 hours and 1.5% over the past week. Daily volume: $1.14 billion versus $1.22 billion yesterday.

Wyoming Blockchain Symposium 2026: Policy-Heavy Lineup

The event centers on regulatory and market-structure topics. Confirmed speakers include SEC Chair Paul Atkins, Sen. Cynthia Lummis, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, Sen. Tim Scott who chairs the Senate Banking Committee, and Comptroller of the Currency Jonathan Gould. Industry speakers include Michael Novogratz of Galaxy, Charles Hoskinson of Cardano, Denelle Dixon of Stellar Development Foundation, Caitlin Long of Custodia Bank, David Ripley of Kraken, and John Hoffman of Ondo Finance.

Agenda: US and global crypto regulation, Bitcoin as a corporate treasury asset, tokenization of traditional financial markets, and decentralized AI infrastructure. Panels are on the record. Evening sessions and August 20 excursions are off the record, positioning the event as a coordination venue rather than a public conference.

Ripple’s Policy Positioning

Ripple settled the SEC enforcement action in March 2026 for $150 million related to allegations of an unregistered $1.3 billion XRP offering from December 2020. Garlinghouse sharing a platform with SEC Chair Paul Atkins following the settlement highlights engagement as the SEC and Congress address digital asset jurisdiction.

On July 22, Garlinghouse urged passage of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act. The bill has bipartisan support but requires 60 votes and faces resistance from seven Senate Democrats over ethics and consumer protection issues.

Wyoming’s active blockchain agenda, including its FRNT stablecoin initiative, aligns with Ripple’s presence at the symposium. The Jackson Hole gathering may indicate the pace of SEC digital asset rulemaking if the CLARITY Act stalls before recess. Discussions could inform fall policy directions, with potential relevance to Ripple’s Swell 2026 event on October 27–29 in New York City.