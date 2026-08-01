Treasury Secretary blasts Democrats as CLARITY Act stalls in Senate

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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent publicly criticized Senate Democrats on July 30 for blocking a floor vote on the House-passed CLARITY Act, alleging deference to Senator Elizabeth Warren’s anti-crypto stance. He concluded by invoking Satoshi Nakamoto’s well-known line about limited time to persuade skeptics.

CLARITY Act status and Senate dynamics

The House passed the CLARITY Act in 2025 with a 294–134 vote. In the Senate, it holds Calendar No. 423. The Banking Committee advanced a revised version in May 2026, and a merged draft with Agriculture Committee input circulated around July 13.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune indicated the bill is unlikely to receive a floor vote before the August recess due to unresolved ethics provisions that would restrict senior federal officials, and potentially their children, from personal crypto business activity. Republicans control 52–53 seats but need 60 votes to overcome a filibuster, requiring 7–8 Democratic crossover votes. Two Democratic Banking Committee members backed the bill in May, contingent on stronger ethics enforcement language that includes clearer enforcement scope and familial coverage. As of July 31, prediction markets tracked by CoinMarketCap estimated a 26.5% chance of Senate passage before the recess.

More than a year ago, the House passed the Clarity Act. There’s been progress since — thousands of hours of bipartisan negotiations took place at the staff and Member levels. The Senate Committees on Banking and Agriculture advanced their respective titles. And Senate… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) July 30, 2026

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 JPMorgan says failure to pass the Clarity Act will hurt crypto markets. "The longer the approval of the Clarity Act is postponed, the greater the threat to crypto markets." — Watcher.Guru (@Watcher.Guru) July 30, 2026

Bessent’s arguments and policy framing

Bessent characterized Senate inaction as a failure of political will. He challenged leadership to prioritize U.S. digital asset market competitiveness. On substance, he asserted that Titles II and III would increase compliance obligations for digital asset intermediaries to align with traditional financial standards. He defended the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act provision within CLARITY that exempts decentralized software developers from Bank Secrecy Act registration, describing it as consistent with Treasury policy. He noted that the Fraternal Order of Police, once opposed, now supports the measure.

Scott Bessent, nominee for U.S. Treasury Secretary.

Market and policy implications

The coordinated posture from Treasury and the SEC signals an executive-branch effort to force Senate action before the recess. JPMorgan commentary, cited on social media, warned that prolonged delays increase risks to crypto markets. Bessent’s Satoshi reference functioned as a cultural signal to crypto stakeholders and policymakers.