Strategy posts $8.6B Q2 loss as Bitcoin slump drives results

Bearish

Strategy, formerly MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR), reported a GAAP net loss of $8.6 billion for Q2 2026 and an operating loss of $8.3 billion. A non-cash $8.32 billion fair-value loss on Bitcoin holdings under the new accounting standard drove the result. Revenue: $122.37 million versus $122.93 million consensus. Diluted EPS: negative $24.45 versus positive $0.79 expected.

Bitcoin-driven financials

Holdings at quarter start: 762,099 BTC worth about $51.6 billion. Net additions during Q2: 83,901 BTC at roughly $75,500 per BTC. Quarter-end: 843,775 BTC, up 11% quarter over quarter. Bitcoin ended Q2 near $58,700, producing the $8.32 billion unrealized fair-value loss. References to 846,000 BTC reflect rounding or later measurement; the quarter-end figure was 843,775 per the call.

Strategy announces Q2 2026 results:

– Increased $BTC Holdings by 11%

– Reduced Convertible Debt by 18%

– Increased USD Reserve by 12%

– Increased BPS by 5%https://t.co/nfBSJsFjMt — Strategy (@Strategy) July 30, 2026

Balance sheet and capital activity

Long-term debt: reduced from $8.2 billion to $6.7 billion via $1.5 billion convertible repurchase at an 8% discount.

Preferred equity: increased from $9.0 billion to $14.4 billion, largely through issuance of STRC digital credit.

Cash and short-term investments: $2.4 billion at quarter-end, rising to $3.75 billion by July 27, per CFO Andrew Kang.

Q2 capital raised: $8.4 billion, including $5.5 billion in digital credit, the largest single-quarter raise in company history. Year-to-date capital raised: $17 billion across common equity and digital credit.

Total reserves, BTC plus cash: $58.5 billion as of July 27. Management cited amplification above 1.5 times, defined as BTC reserves relative to net reserves after deducting debt and preferred claims.

Management framing and strategic focus

Kang highlighted Bitcoin per share at 210,824 satoshis, up from 201,170 in Q1, as a key shareholder value metric. Management stated the company holds roughly 4% of eventual Bitcoin supply, the largest institutional holder by its accounting, exceeding ETFs and nation-states.

Executive Chairman Michael Saylor said the company’s core focus is building credit infrastructure on Bitcoin rather than software. He identified STRC as the flagship product and said the company would not issue below par. He announced a $1 billion buyback plan targeting a $99–$100 trading range for STRC by September 8.

Michael Saylor delivering a presentation on Bitcoin.

Market reaction and stock context

After-hours move: negative 0.13% to $97.62 from $97.74, indicating the accounting-driven loss was anticipated. MSTR trades below its 52-week high of $414.36 and above the 52-week low of $81.81, correlating with Bitcoin’s range over the same period.