Senate shelves CLARITY Act, ending 2026 passage window amid ethics impasse

Bearish

Senate shelves Clarity Act before recess. 2026 passage effectively dead

The Senate pulled H.R. 3633 from the pre-recess agenda. No cloture vote. The 2026 window closes.

The 616-page merged bill, released July 22, 2026, combined Banking’s draft with Agriculture’s Digital Commodity Intermediaries Act and added a White House–backed ethics title. It passed the House 294–134 on July 17, 2025, and cleared Senate Banking 15–9 on May 14, 2026. Since June 1, it has sat as Calendar No. 423 without a scheduled cloture filing (Coinspeaker: White House intervention and narrowing Senate window).

Talks broke over the ethics section. Republicans and the White House pulled a clause letting state AGs sue the DOJ. That move killed a fragile coalition and left Democrats opposed due to ethics concerns tied to Trump’s crypto holdings. Analysts say Republicans need seven Democratic votes to hit 60 for cloture, which they lack (Coinspeaker: core ethics conflict and Trump’s holdings).

Procedurally, leadership must file cloture and secure 60 votes, then reconcile Senate and House texts. No dates are set. The framework splits oversight: CFTC for digital commodities, SEC for certain ancillary assets. It tightens the maturity test for SEC jurisdiction. Custody remains unsettled. Banking’s text limits eligible custodians to SEC- or CFTC-registered entities. The transition window of 18–24 months is still not finalized (Coinspeaker).

Galaxy Research, Beacon Policy Advisors, and Stifel call the pre-August slot the last realistic 2026 path. After recess, midterms make this vehicle unworkable. Market focus shifts to agency actions if Congress stalls (Coinspeaker). Chart source: TradingView.

What changes for investors:

- Legislative clarity slips to the next Congress. Expect prolonged uncertainty for exchanges, custodians, and DeFi platforms.

- The SEC signals readiness to regulate absent legislation, implying more rulemaking and enforcement risk near term (SEC preparedness claim via X post).

- Previous progress on this bill correlated with BTC price moves. With the bill stalled, headline beta likely fades and regulatory headlines regain influence.