Senate shelves CLARITY Act, delaying XRP’s commodity status and ETF inflows

Bearish

Senate shelves the CLARITY Act before recess. No floor vote means no near-term statute to lock XRP’s commodity status.

The bill left the floor schedule on July 28 as leadership prioritized a Russia sanctions package and nominations, closing the window before the August 7 recess. CoinDesk reported the delay. Polymarket odds for passage sat near 42% into the deadline, down from a 43% peak on July 21 after the White House signaled openness to ethics language. The ethics dispute over state AG roles in DOJ actions remained unresolved.

Calendar path: the bill hit the Senate floor June 1 as Calendar No. 423 after a May 14 Banking vote passed 15–9, with all 13 Republicans plus Democrats Ruben Gallego and Angela Alsobrooks backing it. Majority Leader John Thune hadn’t filed cloture; whip counts pointed to roughly 51 votes, short of the 60 needed.

Galaxy Digital’s policy team sees 2026 odds at even or worse given cloture math and the need to reconcile the Banking draft with the Agriculture Committee’s Digital Commodity Intermediaries Act, advanced Jan. 29 by a 12–11 party-line vote, and the House-passed H.R. 3633 from July 2025.

Market read: XRP traded near $1.08 on July 29, down ~8% week-over-week, with a $1.0450–$1.0679 24h range. The chart holds a death cross and ADX at 11.2, signaling a weak, choppy trend. TradingView shows lower highs since the mid‑2025 ~$3.40 peak.

Flow linkage snapped: Standard Chartered’s $8 target for XRP hinges on $10B of spot ETF inflows, with $4B–$8B tied to CLARITY’s passage unlocking institutional products. No vote before recess defers that scenario. Recent price slippage to $1.06–$1.08 tracks the legislative setback and macro risk-off before the FOMC.

Reg status gap: Post-SEC settlement in 2025 and a joint SEC–CFTC March 2026 determination, XRP holds agency-level commodity treatment. But it isn’t statute. A future administration could revisit it. CLARITY would embed this in the U.S. Code, providing durability that custodians and ETF issuers require.

Macro overlay: The FOMC meets July 29 under Chair Kevin Warsh, with rates expected to hold at 3.50%–3.75%. CME odds of a hike touched ~38% last weekend. Bitcoin ETF outflows and broader crypto selling followed, with BTC near $63,400. A dovish hold could nudge XRP toward $1.10–$1.12. A hawkish tone risks $1.0125 and $0.9711 supports. Neither replaces the lost legislative catalyst.

Timing risk escalates with the midterm calendar. A compressed fall window raises odds CLARITY slips to the next Congress, forcing a fresh coalition and delaying statutory certainty for exchange, custody, and spot ETF buildout.