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Mysten Labs to Launch Hashi Bitcoin DeFi Testnet in July

**Mysten Labs Brings Native Bitcoin Collateral to Sui DeFi**

Mysten Labs’ Hashi framework will enable native Bitcoin collateral in Sui-based DeFi apps without synthetic wrappers. A global testnet launch is planned for July 2026.

Institutional backers include SwissBorg, Cumberland, Fluid, BitGo, and Ledger. The move targets direct BTC integration into Sui’s ecosystem, improving liquidity and utility for traders and protocols.

Hashi’s rollout comes as crypto markets seek direction. While BTC still drives sentiment, altcoins like SUI are now judged on fundamentals—usage, liquidity, compliance, treasury activity, and development progress.

If adoption sticks, the development could alter how investors evaluate Sui’s position in DeFi. But if momentum fades, it risks joining the list of weekend narratives that fail to sustain market impact.

Key watchpoints:

Confirmations from official dashboards and announcements

On-chain wallet activity and exchange flows

Liquidity response across DeFi markets

Source: Sui network data and Mysten Labs documentation.