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New Bitcoin wallet withdraws 1,350 BTC worth $81.87 million from Binance

**New Bitcoin Wallet Pulls 1,350 BTC From Binance**

A newly created Bitcoin wallet starting with bc1q4m withdrew 1,350 BTC from Binance, worth about $81.87 million.

The sending cluster is labeled as Binance, but verification of the wallet’s creation date and exchange tag is still needed. This helps distinguish confirmed exchange flows from speculative narratives.

Large withdrawals can mean custody changes or accumulation, but they may also be internal cold-wallet movements. Traders are urged not to assume institutional accumulation or whale buying without confirmation.

In the current market — Bitcoin trading near key support, altcoins reacting to risk sentiment — verified on-chain flows, wallet paths, and technical levels get closer scrutiny.

Next step: check blockchain explorers and Arkham logs to confirm whether this transaction is external or internal Binance activity.