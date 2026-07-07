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Ripple asks court to cap SEC penalty at $10 million

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Ripple pushes to cap SEC penalty at $10M

Ripple filed its remedies reply in the SEC case and asks the court to keep any civil penalty at or below $10M. The fight now is about cost, not survival.

Ripple submitted a key remedies reply brief to the court.

The company argues a civil penalty should not exceed $10M per its filing.

Market focus shifts from existential risk to the final price and terms of the outcome.

This phase is narrower. It still matters for precedent and future SEC negotiations across crypto.

For XRP watchers, headline risk is lower than early in the case. Sentiment now tracks the size and shape of the penalty.

Source: Ripple legal update.