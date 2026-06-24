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Ripple and Bitso add MXNB to XRPL Permissioned DEX for USD/MXN settlements

**Ripple and Bitso add MXNB to XRPL for US–Mexico payments**

Ripple and Bitso have expanded their partnership, bringing **MXNB**, a regulated Mexican peso stablecoin issued by Bitso subsidiary Juno, natively to the **XRP Ledger**’s Permissioned DEX. Paired with **RLUSD**, Ripple’s USD stablecoin, the move creates an on-ledger settlement rail for USD/MXN, targeting the $60B annual US–Mexico remittance corridor.

MXNB is already live on Arbitrum, Ethereum, and Avalanche. On XRPL’s Permissioned DEX, access is limited to KYC/AML-verified institutions. MXNB reserves are fully backed 1:1 with pesos in licensed Mexican banks, and Juno operates under Mexico’s Fintech Law.

This integration replaces reliance on correspondent banking, offering a compliant single-ledger FX layer for cross-border payments. Ripple positions this as enterprise-grade liquidity infrastructure, with Bitso emphasizing institutional settlement efficiency.

Ripple and Bitso’s partnership dates back to 2019, when Bitso became a preferred liquidity provider for XRP-based On-Demand Liquidity in LATAM. The MXNB/RLUSD pairing is now framed as a template for regional stablecoin infrastructure, starting with the US–Mexico corridor as proof of concept.

The key metric to watch will be the pace of institutional onboarding to XRPL’s Permissioned DEX. Network adoption will determine whether the model scales beyond Mexico into other LATAM payment corridors.