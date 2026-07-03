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Robinhood launches Robinhood Chain Layer 2 mainnet for tokenized real-world assets

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Robinhood launched Robinhood Chain, a public Layer 2 mainnet for tokenized real‑world assets and DeFi. The rollout includes broader global availability and a 7% APY Earn product. Official announcement.

The brand moves into the Ethereum scaling stack. It’s not just an integration. Robinhood builds the rails for tokenized stocks, yield products, and on-chain settlement. Source.

Key points:

- Public Layer 2 mainnet named “Robinhood Chain” is live details.

- Focus on tokenized real‑world assets, DeFi, and tokenized equity exposure details.

- Wider global availability plus a 7% APY Earn structure tied to the new suite details.

The pitch targets users who don’t see themselves as crypto‑native. Tokenized assets and yield tools sit inside a familiar brokerage wrapper. Source.

Regulatory limits remain. Tokenized equities are constrained by local securities rules, especially in the U.S. Access will differ by region. The launch reads as long‑term infrastructure, not a single‑day product flip. Source.

Distribution is Robinhood’s edge. The risk is fragmented use cases across markets. Source.