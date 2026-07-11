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Robinhood-side PERPDEX ARCUS opens waitlist, perks for Lighter, Hyperliquid, dYdX users
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Something to do this weekend — it’s been a while
Each leading exchange these days has its own flagship PERPDEX, and it looks like the hottest one—the Robinhood-side PERPDEX—might be launching soon.
Binance -> ASTER
Coinbase -> AVANTIS
Robinhood -> ARCUS
In particular, Lighter, Hyperliquid, and dYdX users seem to have extra (+@) perks, so give it a shot. They’re taking waitlist sign-ups now, so go go.
👉 Sign up (CEN referral)
I did drop a referral; I’d appreciate it if you used it, but…
Use your own self-referral. Don’t line someone else’s pockets—take care of your own first haha
#ARCUS