Robinhood-side PERPDEX ARCUS opens waitlist, perks for Lighter, Hyperliquid, dYdX users

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Something to do this weekend — it’s been a while

Each leading exchange these days has its own flagship PERPDEX, and it looks like the hottest one—the Robinhood-side PERPDEX—might be launching soon.

Binance -> ASTER

Coinbase -> AVANTIS

Robinhood -> ARCUS

In particular, Lighter, Hyperliquid, and dYdX users seem to have extra (+@) perks, so give it a shot. They’re taking waitlist sign-ups now, so go go.

👉 Sign up (CEN referral)

I did drop a referral; I’d appreciate it if you used it, but…

Use your own self-referral. Don’t line someone else’s pockets—take care of your own first haha

#ARCUS