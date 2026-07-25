Hackers hijack Robinhood CEO’s X, steal about $1.3 million ETH

Bearish

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Robinhood CEO’s X hacked, fake “Vladhood” token drains ~650–690 ETH

Vlad Tenev’s X account was hacked. Attackers pushed a fake “Vladhood” memecoin as tied to Robinhood Chain and a future listing.

Robinhood confirmed the compromise and said X helped restore access. The scam posts were deleted. Robinhood Comms on X.

On-chain reports show thief wallets took roughly 650–690 ETH. Estimated loss was $1.2–1.3 million at the time. The company did not share addresses. Company confirmation.

Why it worked. Real account. Real name. Timed to chain and “official token” narratives. Traders chased an early listing story.

What to avoid. Do not share scam links or contracts. Even after takedown, clicks and bots amplify traps. Source post.

What to verify. Check the company’s official channels. Type the site URL yourself. Confirm exchange listings. Wait for multiple signals. Urgency in a post is a red flag.

Brand risk. Robinhood’s retail reach makes copycat token stories plausible. A single compromised executive account becomes a financial attack surface. Robinhood statement.

Platform risk. X spreads both launches and scams fast. Millions of impressions can land before recovery. Wallets sign in seconds. Funds move instantly.

Bottom line for investors:

- Treat social posts as unverified until confirmed through official sites and exchange notices

- Expect brand hijacking during narrative peaks

- Loss window is minutes, not hours

This report is based on Robinhood’s confirmation of the X account compromise. Robinhood Comms confirmation.