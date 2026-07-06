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SEC Ends Paxos BUSD Probe Without Enforcement, Easing Stablecoin Pressure

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SEC Closes BUSD Probe Without Action Against Paxos

The U.S. SEC has ended its investigation into Paxos’ issuance of BUSD without recommending enforcement. The move eases regulatory pressure on the U.S. stablecoin sector.

Paxos confirmed the case closure, saying the SEC’s decision supports its view that fiat-backed stablecoins shouldn’t be treated as securities. The company issued BUSD in partnership with Binance until the token’s circulation sharply declined in 2023.

The outcome removes one of the largest legal uncertainties surrounding dollar-backed stablecoins in the U.S. It also signals that existing reserve-backed models may not automatically face securities classification risk.

The decision arrives as global stablecoin regulation tightens. Europe is already applying MiCA rules, while U.S. lawmakers debate domestic frameworks. Market participants hope for clear rules rather than enforcement-based regulation.

While BUSD itself has faded from top rankings, the precedent matters. The SEC’s quiet step back sets a tone for stablecoin oversight — showing where the regulator chose restraint.

Full statement available on Paxos’ website.