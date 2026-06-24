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Securitize Tokenizes SEC-Registered Roubini ETF Under Dubai VARA Rules

**Securitize Tokenizes Roubini-Linked ETF Under Dubai VARA Rules**

Securitize is converting an SEC-registered ETF tied to Nouriel Roubini’s Atlas America Fund into a tokenized security regulated under Dubai’s VARA framework. The move signals growing institutional adoption of blockchain-based finance within compliant, cross-border structures.

Unlike DeFi-native token experiments, the ETF will operate as a legally recognized security. The project blends traditional market oversight with blockchain efficiency — covering custody, compliance, and automated settlement.

Roubini’s involvement is notable. Once a vocal crypto critic, his fund’s participation highlights how tokenization is being framed as financial infrastructure, not ideology. Institutional players wary of volatile crypto assets are finding a middle ground through tokenized ETFs and RWAs.

Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a regulated hub for digital asset markets. Each launch under VARA builds credibility for real-world asset tokenization as a mainstream capital-markets strategy, rather than a niche DeFi concept.

Source: The Defiant