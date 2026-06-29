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Strategy authorizes selling up to $1.25B in Bitcoin for treasury flexibility

**Strategy authorizes up to $1.25B BTC sale under new capital framework**

Strategy has approved a **Digital Credit Capital Framework** allowing sales of up to **$1.25 billion** in Bitcoin. This marks a shift from its years-long image as a relentless BTC accumulator.

The move does not signal a bearish pivot. Instead, it formalizes how Strategy could manage liquidity, dividends, buybacks, and reserves while keeping a Bitcoin-heavy balance sheet.

Investor perception is the main risk. The company’s brand is tied to strong BTC conviction, so even a potential sale could raise questions among holders expecting constant accumulation.

The framework reflects a broader evolution in corporate Bitcoin strategies — from simply holding BTC to actively managing Bitcoin-backed capital structures in public markets.

Market reaction will depend on whether sales occur and how they’re executed. The $1.25B figure is an authorization, not a confirmed liquidation. Still, traders will monitor Strategy closely, as it remains one of the largest and most visible corporate BTC holders.

Full details available via Decrypt.