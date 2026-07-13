House panel presses Senate with July 17 NYC CLARITY Act hearing

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House Digital Assets panel sets July 17 NYC hearing on CLARITY Act.

The House Financial Services Digital Assets Subcommittee will hold a field hearing in New York City on July 17, 2026. The official notice lists the hearing title and chair and confirms the venue and date on the committee website.

The target is market operators. Wall Street institutions and crypto exchanges expected under the bill’s framework are in focus per the notice.

Leaders are compressing the timeline before the August 7 Senate recess. The session is positioned to shape floor action windows in prior Senate floor analysis.

H.R. 3633 status. The bill passed the House in 2025 and sits on the Senate calendar after a committee advance in May 2026 per a detailed timeline.

What the bill would change:

- The CFTC gets exclusive oversight of spot markets for digital commodities such as Bitcoin, with the SEC keeping investment contracts. The decentralization/maturity test is codified in statute per bill summaries.

- Exchanges, brokers, and token issuers get regulator-of-record clarity from day one, replacing enforcement-first overlap as outlined here.

Senate math to watch:

- Cloture needs 60 votes under standard rules. Unresolved items include stablecoin yield language, a DeFi developer safe harbor, and ethics rules for officials’ crypto holdings per floor-vote variables.

- July 17 is the last scheduled public input before the August 7 window closes per the hearing notice.

A reminder on timing appeared on social channels. A July 13 post flagged the July 17 date for the hearing on X.