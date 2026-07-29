SK하이닉스 33일 만에 55.7% 급락, 주가 1,322,000원

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SK Hynix falls 56% in 33 days from June peak

SK Hynix hit a record on June 26, then dropped about 56% by July 29.

- Peak price on 2024-06-26: 2,987,000 KRW

- Price on 2024-07-29: 1,322,000 KRW

- Duration: 33 days

- Drawdown: about 55.74%

This is a sharp correction in a top Korea-listed AI memory play. It can pressure local tech sentiment and risk appetite.

Crypto read-through is mixed. Korean retail flows often rotate between K‑equities and large-cap crypto like BTC and ETH. A steep equity drawdown can either trigger de-risking or push liquidity toward crypto.