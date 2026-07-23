Smarter Web sells 178 BTC to repay $11.7M TOBAM debt

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Smarter Web sold 177.8909127 BTC to repay an $11.7M TOBAM convertible early. It chose balance-sheet cleanup over equity dilution.

The company sold at a $65,762 average. The $11,698,540 “Smarter Convert” was settled about two weeks early. Source: Smarter Web repayment disclosure.

No exit from its Bitcoin strategy. The firm avoided issuing 7,718,551 ordinary shares. It still holds 2,700 BTC after repayment. Source: company filing.

This is a capital-structure move. Management used BTC as a treasury asset to retire debt, not as a signal on BTC conviction.

Key points for investors:

- 177.8909127 BTC sold at $65,762 average to retire $11.7M TOBAM convertible two weeks early primary filing.

- Avoided 7,718,551 new shares, preventing dilution primary filing.

- Treasury remains at 2,700 BTC post-transaction primary filing.

Not a broad corporate BTC reversal. It reframes BTC as a flexible balance-sheet tool within standard corporate finance.