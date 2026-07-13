Solana address growth alone fails to prove real network activity

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Solana address growth returns as a market signal

Solana wallet counts are rising again. The signal needs app-level proof.

Address growth helps, but isn’t enough. New wallets can be airdrops, farming, or campaigns. It must pair with fees, transactions, DEX flow, and retention.

The market wants stickiness. Do dApps keep users? Do validators and apps see steady demand? That decides durability.

Address growth is back on desks.

The key test is repeat usage and real demand.

Do not treat the Solana Improvement Proposals on GitHub as an on-chain dashboard.

What would confirm the trend? More users on DeFi, stronger NFT or gaming, sustained stablecoin transfers, and fees that hold after incentives. These are the cleaner signals.

Until then, addresses are constructive. Not a full thesis.

The read is contextual, not binary. One headline won’t decide price. A filing, integration, or regulatory step can still shift near-term positioning.

That matters after recent swings. Traders are weighing ETF flows, legal moves, listings, upgrades, and liquidity shifts. Source-backed updates now carry more weight than chatter.

What to track next. Follow-up data, governance updates, or wallet flows that confirm direction. If they land, the theme can build. If they don’t, attention moves on.

Bottom line. Treat this as a fresh signal inside a noisy tape. The story gets stronger only with measurable execution, not more headlines.

Source materials: Solana Improvement Proposals on GitHub.