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Celebrity tokens on Solana hit $13 million and $8 million caps

Headline: Celebrity Solana meme coins hit $13M caps as retail rush returns

Celebrity-linked meme coins on Solana are back. New tokens reportedly touched ~$13M and ~$8M market caps early, pulling traders into fast, risky launches.

Activity is visible on-chain via Solscan. You can see token creation, holder flows, transfers, and liquidity shifts on-chain. Transparency helps, but it is not safety.

Why Solana works for this. The network is cheap and quick to settle. Retail culture is wired in. A token can launch, seed a pool, and spark a social rush before supply control is clear.

Early caps drew attention. The latest wave reportedly hit about $13M and $8M at launch-stage highs, per Solscan. Thin liquidity can inflate caps fast when early buys crowd in.

History cuts both ways. Prior celebrity tokens surged for days, then faded. Many lost most of their peak value as attention moved on. Liquidity can vanish. Early wallets can sell. Narratives expire.

Regulatory backdrop exists. U.S. regulators have warned on celebrity promotion and speculative token marketing. Traders still need to know who benefits, what is disclosed, and whether there is any use beyond trading.

Bottom line. Solana meme coin risk appetite is alive again. The pace creates openings for fast movers and the risk of sharp reversals for late entries.

Sources: On-chain data via Solscan. Edited by Samuel Rae.