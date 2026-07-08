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Bitwise-linked filing moves Solana ETF into SEC review queue in US

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Bitwise-linked Solana ETF filing enters the SEC queue. It signals issuer interest, not approval yet. SEC document.

A fresh ETF bid aims to wrap exposure to SOL for US funds. More filings push Solana into the institutional lane.

A Bitwise-linked Solana ETF filing is now on the SEC docket source.

The move adds to the race to bring SOL into US ETF wrappers source.

Solana is framed as the next test case after Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

ETF filings are signals. Issuers see demand, legal grounds, and market plumbing worth the effort. That shifts SOL toward institutional allocation talk.

The read is about the queue and issuer appetite. Not about odds of approval.

Watch for follow-through. A second filing, notable wallet moves, stronger dashboards, governance votes, or a broader market reaction can turn a single-day update into a trend. Without that, it marks where attention sat on July 8.

Source: SEC filing.