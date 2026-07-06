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Sui DeFi TVL Surpasses $1 Billion, Strengthening Move-Based Network’s Position

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**Sui DeFi TVL tops $1B, signaling deeper liquidity**

The Sui network has surpassed $1 billion in total value locked (TVL), according to DeFiLlama data. The Move-based blockchain now joins mid‑tier DeFi ecosystems by size, showing investors’ growing willingness to deploy capital there.

Lending, trading, and native DeFi protocols are driving the inflow. The milestone positions Sui as a credible high‑performance smart contract chain, moving it beyond the early experimental phase.

But sustained liquidity is the key test. TVL spikes can fade as yield programs end. Sui must now prove depth — stablecoin liquidity, active lending markets, strong cross‑chain bridges, and developer retention.

Crossing $1 billion gives Sui a stronger foothold among networks competing with Ethereum L2s and Solana. The number marks not just capital influx, but maturing network activity across multiple DeFi sectors.