Sui lets users send stablecoins without SUI for gas fees

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Sui launches gas-free stablecoin transfers; USDC can move without SUI

Sui enabled gas-free transfers for supported stablecoins. Users can send USDC without holding SUI for fees Sui blog.

The feature uses Sui’s Move API with gas set to zero. Fees are handled away from the end user Sui blog.

Supported assets include USDC, USDsui, suiUSDe, AUSD, FDUSD, USDB, and USDY. Broader support makes it more useful than a single-asset rollout Sui blog.

For users, it removes the “fee token” hurdle. No need to first acquire SUI just to move dollars Sui blog.

For apps and wallets, it enables payments where the user never sees gas. That can simplify consumer flows for wallets, games, DeFi, subscriptions, and remittances Sui blog.

What changed Sui enabled gas-free transfers for supported stablecoins Sui blog

User impact USDC moves without needing SUI for fees Sui blog

Dev angle Apps can abstract gas via Move API Sui blog

Scope USDC, USDsui, suiUSDe, AUSD, FDUSD, USDB, USDY supported at launch Sui blog

Context matters. Stablecoin transfers on other networks still require gas in the native token, like ETH, SOL, or TRX. Sui removes that step for supported assets Sui blog.

The test is adoption. Users need to use it. Wallets must integrate it cleanly. Liquidity must stay deep for reliable transfers Sui blog.

There is also a cost model. If users do not pay gas, someone else sponsors it. The economics must hold at scale Sui blog.