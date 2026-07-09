Top Solana validators Helius and Kiln seen prioritizing a specific MEV bot’s transactions despite the bot not paying transaction fees, sparking suspicion of a behind-the-scenes deal

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It’s been observed that the major Solana validators Helius and Kiln are prioritizing a specific MEV bot’s transactions (even though it doesn’t pay transaction fees!). It’s suspected they struck a deal behind the scenes.

https://x.com/eightbitsim/status/2074490803234406832

The funny part is the phrasing “caught red-handed.”