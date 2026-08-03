TradeXYZ weakens HARI link, HYPE price risk rises

Researcher Sam, well known for being “hype bull,” has been keeping the debate going, pointing out that even though TradeXYZ accounts for a large share of HARI’s trading volume, its linkage to HYPE is weak, and also mentioning the risk that TradeXYZ might leave HARI. With recent fundraising rumors and the drop in HYPE’s price, the community seems pretty on edge.

I somewhat agree there’s a risk they could leave HARI, but I don’t really see why TradeXYZ has to care about supporting HYPE’s price.

https://x.com/0xcryptosam/status/2083963038592274904?s=46