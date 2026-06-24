Негативная

Bitcoin falls to $62,546 as BTC ETFs log $6B outflows

Chip selloff drags crypto; BTC at $62.5k as ETF outflows hit $6B in 30 days

Bitcoin traded at $62,546 on Wednesday. Down 2.1% day over day and 4.9% on the week. Bloomberg framed it as a two‑week low tied to tech weakness.

The structural driver sits deeper. The institutional bid above $65k went quiet. Demand gaps now magnify the macro shock.

Semiconductors set the tone. The SOX fell 7.9% Tuesday with all 30 names lower, pulling the S&P 500 down 1.4% and the Nasdaq 100 down 3.3%. An Asia rebound failed as TSMC dropped over 3% per Bloomberg. The transmission is simple: high‑beta drawdowns force desks to cut risk across buckets. Bitcoin and Ether sit in that same bucket.

Broad crypto followed the risk‑off tape. Ether fell 3.7% to $1,661, down 7.2% weekly. XRP slipped 2.2% to $1.10, down 9.3% weekly. Solana lost 3.3% to $69. Hyperliquid’s HYPE dropped 8.8% on the day and 18.6% on the week to about $61. Tron was the lone notable gainer on the week, up 3.7%.

ETF flows turned decisively negative. U.S. spot BTC ETFs posted a record 30‑day net outflow above $6 billion, with aggregate AUM sliding from over $100 billion earlier in 2026 to about $85 billion, per SoSoValue. “Until those flows clearly reverse, relief rallies are likely to hit a hard ceiling,” said tx co‑founder Mike McCluskey.

On‑chain realized losses near $2.4 billion indicate long‑term holder capitulation in the $55k–$68k cost basis range, consistent with exits around breakeven per Coinspeaker.

Support and positioning matter into Friday. $60,000 remains a key technical and psychological line already tested this month. Deribit shows about $10.6 billion notional expiring Friday, with nearly 80% of open interest out of the money around the $60k put and $80k call.

A clean break of $60k would open $55k–$50k targets flagged by analysts tracking price structure with ETF flow and AI‑rotation dynamics here. Combined exchange volumes fell 3.45% in May to $4.41 trillion, the lowest since September 2024, confirming falling participation alongside price deterioration same.

The macro setup offers little relief. A dollar gauge sits at a seven‑month high. Brent drifts toward $76 a barrel.