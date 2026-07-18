Trusted Volumes attacker returns 1,122 ETH to protocol, keeps $2M bounty

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Attacker returns 1,122 ETH to Trusted Volumes, keeps ~$2M

A wallet tied to the Trusted Volumes exploit sent back 1,122 ETH (~$2M), per Etherscan.

The recovery is partial. The attacker retained a significant amount.

1,122 ETH returned to protocol inventory, confirmed on Etherscan.

Original exploit on May 7 drained about $5.9M via a signature-check bypass in the RFQ swap proxy.

Attacker appears to have kept roughly $2M as a bounty-style settlement.

The exploit stemmed from a vulnerability near execution logic.

A signature-check bypass let funds move outside intended rules.

On-chain evidence shows the recovery leg of transactions.

See the attacker-linked address on Etherscan.

This reduces damage for users, but does not make the protocol whole.

Funds were removed. A portion remains with the attacker.

DeFi projects often negotiate after exploits.

Public wallet tracking and settlements can follow when funds are visible but not reversible.

Trusted Volumes still faces questions on fixes and prevention.

A clear post-mortem would detail the failure, the exploit path, and changes to contract logic.

Source: Etherscan address and transactions.