Upbit launches 150k-subscriber quiz with Bitcoin prizes until July 27 18:00
Upbit marks 150k YouTube subscribers and launches a quiz giveaway. Deadline: Jul 27 (Mon) 18:00, with auto-entry after all answers are correct on the Upbit event page.
Prizes are fixed.
- 10 winners get ₩150,000 in Bitcoin each
- 1,000 winners get ₩10,000 in Bitcoin each
How to enter is simple.
- Answer all quiz questions correctly on the Upbit event page
- Entry registers automatically after a perfect score
Quiz answers provided:
- Official YouTube channel name: Upbit Official
- Why Bitcoin secures trust: it uses real energy and costs to secure the network, aiming to preserve scarcity and independence
- Daily economic insight content name: Daily WRAP UP
- Why digital-gold-like scarcity: Bitcoin is hard to counterfeit and capped at 21,000,000
- Daily WRAP UP release time: Monday to Friday, 23:00