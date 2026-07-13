Upbit launches 150k-subscriber quiz with Bitcoin prizes until July 27 18:00

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Upbit marks 150k YouTube subscribers and launches a quiz giveaway. Deadline: Jul 27 (Mon) 18:00, with auto-entry after all answers are correct on the Upbit event page.

Prizes are fixed.

- 10 winners get ₩150,000 in Bitcoin each

- 1,000 winners get ₩10,000 in Bitcoin each

How to enter is simple.

- Answer all quiz questions correctly on the Upbit event page

- Entry registers automatically after a perfect score

Quiz answers provided:

- Official YouTube channel name: Upbit Official

- Why Bitcoin secures trust: it uses real energy and costs to secure the network, aiming to preserve scarcity and independence

- Daily economic insight content name: Daily WRAP UP

- Why digital-gold-like scarcity: Bitcoin is hard to counterfeit and capped at 21,000,000

- Daily WRAP UP release time: Monday to Friday, 23:00