Upbit and GIWA launch GASOK builder program offering up to $100k grants
Upbit launches GIWA Chain builder accelerator with grants up to $100k; apply by July 31
Upbit starts the “Accelerate” program for GIWA Chain builders. Deadline is July 31, 23:59:59.
Anyone building on GIWA can apply. Individuals or teams are fine. Multiple ideas allowed.
Program length is 5+ months. Focus on product build, mainnet launch, ecosystem integration.
Tracks:
- DeFi and RWA tokenization
- Consumer and Social
- GIWA‑native apps and services
- AI and Web3
- Mass adoption use cases
Benefits:
- Up to $100,000 per selected team, paid in phases
- Builder activity package, expert consulting, office space, promotion, and in‑app onboarding support