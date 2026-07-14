Upbit and GIWA launch GASOK builder program offering up to $100k grants

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Upbit launches GIWA Chain builder accelerator with grants up to $100k; apply by July 31

Upbit starts the “Accelerate” program for GIWA Chain builders. Deadline is July 31, 23:59:59.

Anyone building on GIWA can apply. Individuals or teams are fine. Multiple ideas allowed.

Program length is 5+ months. Focus on product build, mainnet launch, ecosystem integration.

Tracks:

- DeFi and RWA tokenization

- Consumer and Social

- GIWA‑native apps and services

- AI and Web3

- Mass adoption use cases

Benefits:

- Up to $100,000 per selected team, paid in phases

- Builder activity package, expert consulting, office space, promotion, and in‑app onboarding support