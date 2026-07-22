US Ethereum ETFs log third day of inflows as BlackRock leads

Bullish

Delete this article? This action is irreversible.

US spot Ethereum ETFs post third straight inflow day. BlackRock leads, Fidelity sees outflows

US spot Ethereum ETFs logged $37.47 million in net inflows on July 21. The streak hit three days.

Flows were uneven. BlackRock’s ETHA added $52.79 million. Fidelity’s FETH lost $15.32 million. Farside Investors data.

Short-term read stays constructive. But three days don’t make a trend.

Net inflows July 21 totaled $37.47 million Farside Investors

BlackRock ETHA led with $52.79 million in inflows Farside Investors

Fidelity FETH saw $15.32 million in outflows Farside Investors

Ethereum ETF demand improves, but not evenly. Bitcoin ETFs saw faster, broader adoption. ETH sits across staking, DeFi, stablecoins, L2s, and smart contracts, so flows fragment across use cases and narratives. Farside Investors.

Issuer split matters. Capital concentrates in larger, more liquid products. BlackRock draws assets. Fidelity sees redemptions. That’s common in ETF markets where institutions prioritize liquidity and spreads. Farside Investors.

Why ETHA matters. BlackRock shaped the Bitcoin ETF landscape. Continued leadership in ETH inflows could cement ETHA as the main institutional gateway. It’s a sentiment gauge, not a price guarantee. Other drivers still count: spot demand, derivatives, staking, macro liquidity, risk appetite. Farside Investors.

Fidelity’s outflows keep the read balanced. Demand isn’t broad-based across all issuers. Money may be rotating, not purely entering the category. More sessions needed to confirm persistence. Farside Investors.

Bottom line for ETH traders. Three days help sentiment. Multi-week sustained inflows would matter more. Track ETF flows alongside on-chain activity, L2 usage, DeFi liquidity, stablecoin settlement, and staking trends. Farside Investors.