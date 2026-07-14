US government moves $288M seized BTC and ETH to Coinbase Prime
US moves $288M in seized crypto to Coinbase Prime. Markets watch for sale signals.
- Arkham flags 2,875 BTC and 30,007 ETH moved to Coinbase Prime over ~12 hours on July 14, 2026 Arkham post.
- Sources: the Ryan Farace “xanaxman” case, the defunct BTC‑e seizure, and Brian Krewson’s Oracle laundering scheme.
Bitcoin flows used fresh hops. Ether went direct.
- Farace-linked wallet sent 2,875 BTC (~$178M) to a new intermediary, then to Coinbase Prime within minutes Arkham.
- BTC‑e wallet moved 925.512 BTC (~$57M) via the same two‑hop pattern to Coinbase Prime Arkham.
- Krewson-linked wallet sent 30,007 ETH (~$53.09M) directly to a Coinbase Prime deposit address Arkham.
- Separately, 140.214 BTC moved between existing government Coinbase Prime and a Coinbase cold wallet, consistent with internal shuffling Arkham.
Sale or custody staging remains unclear.
- Fresh intermediary wallets on the BTC legs match historic sale prep patterns, but Coinbase Prime also offers institutional custody Arkham.
- No agency statement confirmed intent.
Strategic Bitcoin Reserve order faces an operational test.
- Trump’s March 2025 order directed seized BTC to a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and barred sales; Treasury’s Scott Bessent pledged to halt liquidations Coinspeaker.
- Reporting does not detail custody architecture or onboarding procedures. Transfers to Coinbase Prime may reflect a process gap rather than a policy breach Coinspeaker.
- No official explanation for these specific transfers has been issued Arkham.
Why this matters for investors
- Exchange deposits of government‑held BTC and ETH can pressure prices if sold.
- The lack of clarity on the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve’s operations keeps sale risk on the table.