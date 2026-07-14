US government moves $288M seized BTC and ETH to Coinbase Prime

Bearish

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US moves $288M in seized crypto to Coinbase Prime. Markets watch for sale signals.

- Arkham flags 2,875 BTC and 30,007 ETH moved to Coinbase Prime over ~12 hours on July 14, 2026 Arkham post.

- Sources: the Ryan Farace “xanaxman” case, the defunct BTC‑e seizure, and Brian Krewson’s Oracle laundering scheme.

Bitcoin flows used fresh hops. Ether went direct.

- Farace-linked wallet sent 2,875 BTC (~$178M) to a new intermediary, then to Coinbase Prime within minutes Arkham.

- BTC‑e wallet moved 925.512 BTC (~$57M) via the same two‑hop pattern to Coinbase Prime Arkham.

- Krewson-linked wallet sent 30,007 ETH (~$53.09M) directly to a Coinbase Prime deposit address Arkham.

- Separately, 140.214 BTC moved between existing government Coinbase Prime and a Coinbase cold wallet, consistent with internal shuffling Arkham.

Sale or custody staging remains unclear.

- Fresh intermediary wallets on the BTC legs match historic sale prep patterns, but Coinbase Prime also offers institutional custody Arkham.

- No agency statement confirmed intent.

Strategic Bitcoin Reserve order faces an operational test.

- Trump’s March 2025 order directed seized BTC to a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and barred sales; Treasury’s Scott Bessent pledged to halt liquidations Coinspeaker.

- Reporting does not detail custody architecture or onboarding procedures. Transfers to Coinbase Prime may reflect a process gap rather than a policy breach Coinspeaker.

- No official explanation for these specific transfers has been issued Arkham.

Why this matters for investors

- Exchange deposits of government‑held BTC and ETH can pressure prices if sold.

- The lack of clarity on the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve’s operations keeps sale risk on the table.