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Buterin releases Aztec-based anon board with ZK posting and AI moderation

Vitalik Buterin published a small, experimental anonymous message board on Aztec. It tests zero-knowledge posting with rate limits and local AI moderation to balance privacy and abuse controls. GitHub repo.

The code is a demo, not a product. But it shows Ethereum builders still ship privacy primitives you can touch, not just papers. Source.

Key mechanics:

- Zero-knowledge proofs and Poseidon2 hashing enable anonymous posts while proving rules are met. Code

- Rate limits tie to deposits in ETH to deter spam and Sybil attacks. Design notes

- Local AI moderation runs client-side to reduce centralized censorship risk. Implementation

Why this matters for investors:

- Ethereum privacy remains unsolved; on-chain transparency leaks wallet behavior and DeFi strategies. Tools like Aztec aim to add configurable privacy without breaking composability. Repo

- The demo explores a pattern useful for DAO debates, whistleblowing, surveys, and governance where anonymity plus spam resistance is required. Details

- Local AI moderation is the contentious piece, offering decentralized filtering without a single gatekeeper. It broadens the design space for censorship-resistant social and coordination apps. Overview

What it is not:

- Not production-ready, not a social app replacement, not a regulatory answer to privacy tech. It’s a proof-of-concept that signals continued Ethereum focus on usable privacy infrastructure. Readme

Bottom line:

- Anonymous posting with proof-based constraints is inching forward. Expect more experiments blending ZK, economic rate limits in ETH, and local AI to reconcile privacy with moderation. GitHub