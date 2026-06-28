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Vitalik Buterin-linked wallet transfers 7,000 ETH worth $11 million

**Vitalik-Linked Wallet Moves 7,000 ETH**

A wallet historically tied to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has shifted 7,000 ETH (≈$11M) to a newly created address.

No exchange deposit observed yet. Without a confirmed route, selling should not be assumed.

This move comes as Bitcoin hovers near key support levels and altcoins remain sensitive to broader risk sentiment. In thin liquidity conditions, traders track wallet flows, derivatives positioning, and ecosystem updates closely.

Analysts stress validation via Etherscan and Arkham transaction tracing. Fresh-wallet transfers can indicate custody changes, multi-sig setups, or donations — not necessarily sales.

On-chain and market data remain the primary inputs for interpreting this event.