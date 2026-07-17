XRP fails to clear $1.06–$1.08 resistance despite regulatory clarity

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XRP stalls below $1.06–$1.08 despite a friendlier regulatory backdrop. Traders watch $1.10 for confirmation.

XRP trades under nearby resistance. Legal clarity improved, but price hasn’t broken out. Demand must absorb active supply.

$1.06–$1.08 is the first test. Optimism meets sell pressure there. Without volume, price stays capped.

The $1.10 area matters. A visible sell wall can cap moves. Bulls need a decisive clear to shift the narrative.

XRP sits below $1.06–$1.08 resistance.

<liBetter regulatory tone hasn’t produced a breakout. Traders watch if buyers can clear $1.10 and convert legal relief into demand.

This is common in crypto. Headlines help. Resistance still rules. Earlier buyers may trim. Short-term traders may fade.

A break above nearby resistance would change the picture. It would show legal confidence turning into real bids. Failure keeps price action cautious.

The broader backdrop matters. If Bitcoin and Ethereum weaken, alt rallies struggle.

Separate Ripple’s business story from XRP’s market. Watch liquidity, spot volume, exchange flows, and whether support holds after failed attempts.

Source: based on Arkham Intelligence; edited by NewsBTC’s Samuel Rae.