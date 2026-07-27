XRPL tokenized RWAs jump 59% to $3B on institutional demand

Bullish

XRPL tops $3B in tokenized RWAs after April upgrades and institutional deals

XRPL’s tokenized real‑world assets hit $3B on May 3, 2026. Up 59% in 30 days.

Growth came from a few named institutions. The base was under $1.9B in early April per on-chain trackers and issuance monitors (DefiLlama).

What’s on XRPL now

- Dubai Land Department chose XRPL for AED real‑estate tokens, not private chains. TokenForge HQ reported the selection focused on compliance architecture and finality.

- FCA‑regulated Archax is migrating securities to XRPL with a stated $1B issuance pipeline targeted for mid‑2026 across funds and equities. Its presence signals completed compliance review under UK oversight.

- Tokenized U.S. Treasuries are the fastest‑growing segment. Evernorth data shows a jump from about $50M in early 2025 to a far larger base by Q1 2026, accelerating after Permissioned Domains went live.

Protocol changes that flipped the switch

- Permissioned Domains activated on April 2, 2026 after passing XRPL’s 80% validator threshold. Issuers can run KYC‑gated tokens on mainnet. No private chain needed.

- Permissioned DEX (XLS‑81) has been live since February 2026. It enables members‑only secondary markets for verified participants inside XRPL’s native DEX.

- Structural features cited by institutions: protocol‑level trust lines for transfer gating, fees at fractions of a cent, 3–5s finality without probabilistic settlement, and native ISO 20022 alignment. (DefiLlama)

Market share and what’s next

- XRPL’s $3B is roughly 10% of the cross‑chain RWA market, which passed $30B in April 2026 per CoinGecko data on Ripple activity.

- The question moves from “can XRPL host regulated assets” to “can the tooling keep up”: issuance stacks, KYC‑to‑trust‑line onboarding, compliant secondary‑market UIs, and institutional‑grade reporting.

Price context

- Traders watch XRP near a yearly downtrend line; no breakout confirmation yet per market commentary on July 27, 2026.

Sources: DefiLlama XRPL dashboard; TokenForge HQ reporting on DLD; Evernorth issuance tracking; Archax public statements; CoinGecko market aggregates.