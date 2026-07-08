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YuzuMoneyX adopts Chainlink CCIP for multi-chain institutional yield distribution after security review

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YuzuMoneyX migrates to Chainlink CCIP for cross-chain yield distribution

YuzuMoneyX completed a full migration to Chainlink’s CCIP after a security review. CCIP now powers its yield distribution across multiple chains.

The platform replaced its cross-chain messaging and token transfer stack with CCIP. This enables delivery across public and private networks without third-party bridges. Source: Chainlink announcement on X.

Chainlink highlights CCIP’s Risk Management Network. Programmable token transfers use cryptographic verification instead of optimistic or federated trust models. CCIP becomes the settlement and messaging layer for YuzuMoneyX. Source: Chainlink announcement on X.

Historically, CCIP migration news has drawn short-term attention to LINK. Source: Coinspeaker analysis of CCIP and LINK.

Technical levels to watch from traders: move above $8.20 opens a long. Move below $7.65 signals decline. Source: CRYPTOWZRD’s LINK outlook.

Broader context mentions capital shifts driven by Bitcoin price action. Source: Coinspeaker.