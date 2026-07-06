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21Shares filed Solana ETF plan, intensifying U.S. crypto fund competition

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21Shares Joins Solana ETF Race in U.S.

21Shares has filed an S-1 registration for a Solana trust with the SEC. The move puts another major name behind the push for a regulated SOL ETF in the United States.

The filing strengthens momentum for the first U.S. Solana spot ETF. Each new issuer signals rising institutional interest and credibility for SOL as an investable asset.

Bitcoin set the precedent. Ethereum widened the door. Now Solana is testing how far the SEC is ready to extend spot fund access to other crypto assets.

If approved, a Solana ETF would let advisers and managed portfolios get exposure through traditional fund structures, removing the need for direct token custody. That expands SOL’s reach into institutional and retail portfolios.

Regulatory hurdles remain. The SEC still has to address market surveillance, custody, liquidity, and classification before approval.

Still, the direction is clear: Solana is entering the ETF pipeline as the next serious candidate for regulated exposure. Even without immediate approval, the filing itself moves SOL further into institutional discussion.