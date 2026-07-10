Bullish

$7.24B in assets move from LayerZero to Chainlink CCIP since May

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$7.24B shifts to Chainlink CCIP; Mantle adds ~$2.5B; LINK eyes $8

Over $7.24B in cross-chain assets moved from LayerZero to Chainlink’s CCIP since May. Mantle is the latest to migrate.

Mantle confirmed it will move its Super Portal from LayerZero’s OFT to Chainlink’s CCT for MNT transfers between Ethereum and Solana. The shift adds about $2.5B to CCIP’s tally, per BSCNews.

Other projects have exited LayerZero for CCIP in recent weeks. CoinSpeaker reports multi‑billion migrations continuing to stack up as the market prioritizes cross‑chain security and finality (CoinSpeaker).

LINK trades near $7.90, up ~2.7% on the day. Price is consolidating in the $7.85–$7.98 band, with resistance clustered near $8 and support in the low‑$7s, per TradingView.

The market is watching migration flow and settlement data. A single large CCIP integration could be enough to push price through $8 on current liquidity, according to the same CoinSpeaker coverage (CoinSpeaker).