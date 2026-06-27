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Trader opens $70M high-leverage shorts on Bitcoin and Ethereum

Whale reopens $70M high-leverage shorts on BTC and ETH

A single high-net-worth trader has reopened large short positions across Bitcoin and Ethereum.

On-chain data shows exposure of roughly 912 BTC and 10,000 ETH, totalling about $70 million in notional value. The same trader reportedly locked in $4.4 million profit before re-entering.

Positions are leveraged and may mark a concentrated liquidity zone. Traders are watching to see if this signal holds after live validation.

The market structure remains fragile. Any shift in wallet flows, liquidity conditions, derivatives positioning, or macro volatility could quickly flip interpretation.

Verification route: check wallet address 0xaeaab54bbf65bfd6efed7d2eb68372298e3c2416 via Arkham, plus derivatives dashboards. Monitor liquidity, volume, and daily close patterns for confirmation.

This is a market snapshot — not a forecast.