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Aave proposes cross-chain launch of sGHO stablecoin using Chainlink CCIP

**Aave Eyes Cross-Chain Launch for sGHO Stablecoin**

Aave governance is reviewing a proposal to deploy its savings GHO product (sGHO) across multiple chains, aiming to make the yield-bearing stablecoin accessible beyond Ethereum mainnet.

The ARFC proposal uses **Chainlink**’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol, keeping Ethereum as the primary accounting hub while enabling cheaper access from Layer-2 networks. This approach is designed to avoid liquidity fragmentation that often occurs when assets are recreated on separate chains.

sGHO adds a yield layer to Aave’s native stablecoin GHO, turning idle holdings into earning positions. Cross-chain rollout could help GHO compete with other multi-chain stablecoins by integrating borrowing, lending, liquidity, and savings into a single ecosystem.

Governance still needs to evaluate bridge risks, CCIP assumptions, liquidity incentives, and operational complexity. The decision aligns with the broader DeFi trend of multi-chain availability while retaining centralized vault logic.

If approved, the expansion could become a revenue driver for Aave, creating a “stablecoin flywheel” where borrowers, savers, and liquidity providers all engage with GHO. Execution risks remain, but the move positions Aave to strengthen its stablecoin presence across networks.

Source: Aave governance forum