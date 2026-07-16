AI and social media tighten elite control over society

An era is coming when ordinary people will be completely controlled by the elite

1) In the past, the elite were somewhat weak

- Back then, if workers gathered to strike or riot, the elite felt threatened.

- Especially in the mid-to-late 1900s (in the wake of the Industrial Revolution and after World War II), a large middle class emerged. Because factory work and specialized skills were needed, workers’ bargaining power rose, and as a result, wealth was distributed to some extent.

2) From now on, things will be completely different

As AI, robots, and automation advance, human labor will barely be needed.

The elite will no longer need to fear workers or the masses.

With social media and algorithms, it’s easy to control how people think.

There’s also the claim that the TikTok generation knows little of basic skills (farming, manufacturing, survival skills, etc.) and will become completely dependent on the system (the system created by the elite).

3) Graph summary

- Antiquity to the Middle Ages: there was elite power, but revolutions were possible.

- 1900s: the middle class briefly surged (in the graph, elite power is relatively lower).

- From the 2000s onward into the future: elite power soars again. Because of robots and social media, people find it hard to break out of the system.

👉 Original text

#ChangingTimes