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American Bitcoin Corp holds 8,000 BTC worth $504M, ranks 17th globally

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ABTC crosses 8,000 BTC, ranks #17 in corporate holdings; Eric Trump touts margins as shares slide

American Bitcoin Corp crossed 8,000 BTC in its corporate treasury on July 7, 2026. The company now ranks 17th globally among corporate Bitcoin holders.

Per BitcoinTreasuries.net, ABTC sits ahead of Galaxy Digital and Gemini Space Station in the rankings.

Eric Trump announced the milestone on X. “The stacking continues,” he wrote, highlighting a 52% mining margin in Q1 and low SG&A. Source: Eric Trump on X.

ABTC shares have fallen sharply since the September 2025 Nasdaq IPO. The stock remains volatile post-restructuring. Source: Yahoo Finance.

Strategy, formerly MicroStrategy, continues to use an at‑the‑market offering to fund Bitcoin purchases, a model many compare against newer entrants. Source: Coinspeaker.

Key points:

- Treasury: 8,000 BTC held by ABTC ranking data.

- Public comment: Q1 mining margin cited at 52% and low SG&A Eric Trump.

- Equity context: Shares under pressure since IPO Yahoo Finance.

- Benchmark: Strategy’s ATM funding framework remains a reference point Coinspeaker.