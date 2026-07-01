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Binance updates EU stablecoin labels and support as MiCA rules take effect

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Binance updates EEA stablecoin support under MiCA from July 1, 2026

Binance will adjust EEA stablecoins. The move aligns with MiCA rules (Binance).

MiCA adds stricter stablecoin oversight. Effective date is July 1, 2026 (Binance).

Labeling and support will change for some stablecoins (Binance).

Issuers without EU e‑money licenses may face limits (Binance).

Impact varies by product and jurisdiction (Binance).

Binance says this is compliance, not an exit (Binance).

Exchanges must distinguish authorized issuers. Binance will update asset labels (Binance).

Stablecoin headlines can cause panic. Binance stresses service continuity in Europe (Binance).

Users should check official notices. Trust asset labels over screenshots (Binance).