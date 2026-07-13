Binance lists SK Hynix tokenized stock, maker fees zero until Aug 31
1 min
Binance to list SK Hynix tokenized security (SKHYB) on bStocks. Spot maker fees are 0% until August 31.
Trading opens at 9:30 pm.
It’s not confirmed whether SKHYB tracks the SK Hynix ADR or the KRX-listed common. This could affect how Korean investors can practically buy.
Key points:
- Product: bStocks listing for SK Hynix (ticker SKHYB)
- Fees: 0% maker fee on spot maker orders until August 31
- Start time: 9:30 pm
- Underlying: ADR vs common stock not yet specified