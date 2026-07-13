취미생활방📮
14 min ago
Neutral

Binance lists SK Hynix tokenized stock, maker fees zero until Aug 31

min

Binance to list SK Hynix tokenized security (SKHYB) on bStocks. Spot maker fees are 0% until August 31.

Trading opens at 9:30 pm.

It’s not confirmed whether SKHYB tracks the SK Hynix ADR or the KRX-listed common. This could affect how Korean investors can practically buy.

Key points:
- Product: bStocks listing for SK Hynix (ticker SKHYB)
- Fees: 0% maker fee on spot maker orders until August 31
- Start time: 9:30 pm
- Underlying: ADR vs common stock not yet specified