Binance lists SK Hynix tokenized stock, maker fees zero until Aug 31

Neutral

Share 1 min

Binance to list SK Hynix tokenized security (SKHYB) on bStocks. Spot maker fees are 0% until August 31.

Trading opens at 9:30 pm.

It’s not confirmed whether SKHYB tracks the SK Hynix ADR or the KRX-listed common. This could affect how Korean investors can practically buy.

Key points:

- Product: bStocks listing for SK Hynix (ticker SKHYB)

- Fees: 0% maker fee on spot maker orders until August 31

- Start time: 9:30 pm

- Underlying: ADR vs common stock not yet specified