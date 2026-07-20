Bitcoin developers propose BIP-361 to plan post-quantum signature migration

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Bitcoin devs draft BIP-361 to plan post-quantum signature migration

Bitcoin developers published BIP-361, a draft to map a phased migration away from legacy signatures toward quantum-resistant schemes. No activation date. The goal is preparedness, not urgency. BIP-361 draft on GitHub.

The authors, including Jameson Lopp, frame a gradual “legacy signature sunset.” The plan targets long lead times needed for wallets, exchanges, custodians, miners, and users to upgrade without disrupting spendability or consensus. Proposal text.

Why now. Quantum risk is not immediate, but changing Bitcoin’s cryptography is complex. Coins live in old address types. Some keys are lost or dormant. Migrations need clear milestones and social consensus. Draft rationale.

What the draft tries to solve:

Phase out vulnerable legacy signature types over time

Set migration windows for users and infrastructure

Address fairness questions for dormant or lost coins

Specification outline.

Bitcoin moves slowly by design. Controversial changes take years. Early discussion reduces the risk of rushed, high-stakes decisions around ownership primitives like signatures. Discussion section.

For markets. This is not a short-term price catalyst. It signals long-term risk planning, not an active threat. BIP status does not imply activation; any change must be reviewed, tested, and gain broad consensus. Process notes.

Key points for crypto investors:

BIP-361 is a draft. No timelines, no activation path yet

Focus is post-quantum readiness and a staged sunset of legacy signatures

Execution would require ecosystem-wide upgrades over years

Primary source.

This article summarizes the BIP-361 draft in the Bitcoin BIPs repository and related context from the same source. GitHub: BIP-361